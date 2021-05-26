Tide has plenty of question marks heading into 2021

Alabama loses 31 touchdown catches from that group, with DeVonta Smith catching 23. That’s nothing short of remarkable, but maybe Alabama doesn’t have to hit those numbers exactly for the 2021 passing attack to be considered a success. Either way, spots are open. Can John Metchie III and crew fill that void and put together another high-flying passing offense?

3. What will the defensive line rotation look like?Alabama lost Christian Barmore (and eight sacks) to the NFL, but most of his D-line teammates return. There will be plenty of contenders for playing time. Phidarian Mathis returns after registering 31 tackles, five for loss, in 2020. DJ Dale is also back. There’s also Justin Egoigbe, Tim Smith and Byron Young, among others. LaBryan Ray could be one of Alabama’s best on the defensive line if injuries don’t plague him again.

4. Will Alabama’s linebacking group be the best in the country?