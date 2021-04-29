 Skip to main content
Tide has three picked in top 10 of NFL Draft
Tide has three picked in top 10 of NFL Draft

Alabama had three players selected in the first 10 picks of Thursday’s NFL Draft, though quarterback Mac Jones was still on the board.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle picked at No. 6 by the Miami Dolphins, defensive back Patrick Surtain II at No. 9 by the Denver Broncos at No. 9 and Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Waddle is headed to Miami to provide a target for his former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall draft pick in 2020, became Miami’s No. 1 QB in Week 8 and went 6-3 as the starter, but coach Brian Flores benched him in two games.

The speedy, 5-foot-9, 180-pound Waddle played in only six games last season because of a broken left ankle.

Miami originally had the No. 3 overall pick, but general manager Chris Grier traded down to 12th and then back up to sixth.

Since 2018, Grier has selected three other Alabama players in the first two rounds: Tagovailoa, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

