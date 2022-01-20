Tide holds off LSU behind late free throws

It’s a role Quinerly hasn’t often filled this season but one that he knows well from 2020-21. He only started in seven of 30 games in which he played last season, but he still managed to pick up 23 double-figure scoring games. Coming off the bench worked well for Quinerly before, so why not try it again?

The plan worked. Freshman JD Davison got his first career start, but Quinerly entered about five minutes in. He took off from there.

By the end of the first half, he had scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers. He also managed to score off multiple drives to the basket, providing an offensive spark alongside Shackelford.

Quinerly finished with 17 points, three rebounds and an assist.

Tari Eason leaves his markLSU’s sophomore forward found ways to have his name called in all sorts of ways.

Offensively, he was a force for the Tigers. At one point early in the first half, LSU went on a 7-0 run. Eason scored all of those points, four from the paint and three from beyond the arc.