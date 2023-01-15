Tide hoops player Miles charged with capital murder

University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a Sunday predawn deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa.

It was announced Saturday the junior forward was ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury, according to media reports.

A little more than 24 hours later, Miles was being led in handcuffs into the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Miles, 21, appeared to be crying during a perp walk and said, “I love you,’’ and “I love you more than you imagine,’’ several times to someone standing outside the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Both Miles, of Washington D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland, are charged in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham.

The shooting happened on the Strip.

Neither Davis nor Harris were affiliated with the University.

About 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Tuscaloosa police and University of Alabama police were dispatched to the Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium on a shooting.

A vehicle had stopped there upon sighting a University of Alabama Police vehicle.

Harris was dead inside the vehicle, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Capt. Jack Kennedy.

The driver, who has not been identified, told police their vehicle had been struck by gunfire. The driver said he had returned fire in self-defense and may have struck a suspect.

Investigators determined that the shooting happened in the 400 Block of Grace Street off of University Boulevard.

Kennedy said after speaking with multiple witnesses and viewing video surveillance, they identified two suspects. Both were located and interviewed.

One suspect was found to have indeed been struck by gunfire, Kennedy said, and had a non-life-threatening wound.

“It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along the strip,” Kennedy said.

“The member agencies of the Violent Crimes Unit utilized all their resources and worked together flawlessly to bring this case to a resolution in a rapid manner,’’ Kennedy said.

Miles was on the bench during the Crimson Tide’s 106-66 win over LSU on Saturday.

Just before the game, the school announced he’d miss the rest of the season after suffering a preseason ankle injury. He appeared in six games this season before being sidelined to focus on rehabbing the injured ankle.

Miles’ profile on the official Alabama athletics website was no longer active with the web address returning a 404 error.

He was one of the few players from last year’s team that returned as he started two of the 30 games played as a sophomore.

On Dec. 28, Alabama coach Nate Oats said Miles was away from the team “with a personal matter.”

“We’re not sure how long he’ll be out,” Oats said after Alabama beat Mississippi State in Starkville. “We’re supporting him through it and trying to help him through it. That’s why he wasn’t on the bench tonight. It’s a personal matter, it’s not an injury and we’re not quite sure how long he’ll be out.”

Miles was back on the bench Saturday and celebrated with teammates after the 40-point win.

UA Athletics released this statement following the announcement of Miles’s arrest:

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim from last night’s incident. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team. Athletics, in conjunction with the University, is fully cooperating with this investigation.”

The University of Alabama released this statement Sunday evening:

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

“The University offers comprehensive emotional and mental health support resources. Through the holiday, members of the campus community can call UAPD at 205-348-5454 to reach the dean for support or to connect with emergency counseling services.

“On weekdays, the Counseling Center is available for students at 205-348-3863. Student Care and Well-Being can be reached at 205-348-2461, and faculty and staff have access to the Employee Assistance Program by calling 800-925-5327.”

Carol Robinson, Ben Flanagan, Michael Casagrande

