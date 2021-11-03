Tide hopes off week helps in preparation for LSU

For the most part, Saban's teams get back into football pretty well after an open week. His Crimson Tide teams have won 13 of 17 post-idle-week matchups. Over that span, Alabama has outscored opponents 538-294.

The Crimson Tide has also faced Kentucky, Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M (twice) after an idle week. Alabama's won all of those games.

Saban said it's all about mindset with players to avoid mistakes out of the idle week.

"If you use the opportunity correctly to rest, to recover when you do have the time off, to sleep right, eat right, do all the things you need to do to try to get your body right, then you should be fresh, mentally and physically, to go into the next week," Saban said. "But every player has to sort of have the right mindset about coming back to football and getting ready to finish the season and play this week, what’s gonna be a very physical game."

As for how Alabama will perform out of this season's open week, practice indications have been good. Saban said Monday he was pleased with his team's mindset in practice during the idle week.

"I think everybody has the right mentality coming in from the bye week," defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said, "and we need to keep bringing it in this week as we get ready for the game."