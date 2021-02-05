Tide looking at top in-state recruits for 2022

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama’s success in recruiting its home state is unquestioned: it signed the top two prospects and three of the top seven in 2021, four of the top five in 2019 and five of the top seven in 2017.

Keeping it going in the 2022 class would bring with it some prominent recruits on the national scale.

Its lone 2022 commit is an in-state inside linebacker, Robert Woodyard from Williamson High School in the mobile area.

Here are five other in-state prospects to know as Alabama turns its attention to the 2022 recruiting class after completing its 2021 class on Wednesday.

Defensive end Jeremiah Alexander

Alabama’s relentless pursuit of skilled pass rushers takes it to a familiar location: Thompson High School in Alabaster, the same school that gave UA former quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and current offensive lineman Amari Kight.

Alexander is listed as the best prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 11 prospect in the nation. He decommitted from Alabama in October and gained offers from USC and Oklahoma since then. Regaining Alexander would give UA a highly-touted prospect at a premium position.

Running back Emmanuel Henderson