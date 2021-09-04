Tide looks impressive in most phases in rout of Hurricanes

He showed a toughness and strength, and it's going to take a lot to bring him down this season. At times, defenders bounced off his legs as he kept churning. He carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards, averaging five yards per carry.

And don't try to arm-tackle Cameron Latu

With all the attention paid to Jahleel Billngsley’s preparation heading into the season, Cameron Latu's name hasn't been mentioned much when talking about the tight ends. That quickly changed Saturday.

His first two receptions? Both touchdowns.

The second might have been the most impressive. He broke out of one arm tackle then shoved another defender away en route to the end zone for a 25-yard score that put Alabama up 27-0 in the second quarter.

Warning for future defenders: Put your big boy pants on if you're going to try to tackle Latu by yourself.

The offensive line has a few kinks to work out in pass protection

On first glance, the offensive line made Young's life a bit more stressful than they probably wanted it to be.