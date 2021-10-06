Tide offense preparing for noise before Texas A&M game

If there’s one element that stands out the most from Alabama football’s trip to Gainesville in September, it's the crowd noise.

The Swamp rattled and ears rang throughout. It made such an impression that Alabama coach Nick Saban said he wanted Bryant-Denny Stadium to be that tough for Ole Miss this past week.

The Crimson Tide overcame the literal noise against Florida, but there are still improvements to be made and lessons to learn. That experience in Gainesville will serve as a valuable teaching tool for what is expected to be another loud environment on tap this week as No. 1 Alabama (5-0) faces Texas A&M (3-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in College Station, Texas, on CBS.

“Since the Florida game, we’ve been better at communicating in loud environments,” defensive back Malachi Moore said. “That’s been an emphasis in practice. And I just think we have to continue to play for four quarters. We really have done that this year, but I feel like that’s our main goal and to communicate better in a tough environment. We go to Texas A&M this week, and we know their fanbase is gonna be rocking and it’s gonna be crazy in there, so we just have to handle the noise better and get everybody the call.”

That all starts in practice for Alabama.