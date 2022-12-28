Tide offensive coordinator O'Brien said he has had no contact from Patriots

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose two-year contract with the school expires after this season, said Wednesday he has not spoken to anyone with the New England Patriots since he visited the facility in April.

“I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien said. “But we’re very focused on this game and coaching this team to the best of our ability.”

O’Brien took 15 minutes of questions Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State, which was part of the Tide’s media obligations for the bowl game. It was the first time O’Brien had spoken publicly since August 7 because Saban does not allow his coordinators to speak to reporters other than once during preseason camp.

NFL Network reported Saturday that O’Brien is considered a “strong option” to become the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2023, and NBC Sports Boston reported similarly this week.

O’Brien was asked if he had contact with any other NFL teams besides the Patriots and if he was interested in extending his contract with Alabama.

“I have a lot of friends in the NFL, so the answer would be yes to that. I have a lot of coaching friends in the NFL, so yeah, they’re some of my closest friends. But relative to working in the NFL, no,” O’Brien said. “Relative to working here, like I said, I love it here, I love my experience here. I’m very focused on this game coming up, and then whatever conversations happen after this game, those will take place when they take place.”

O’Brien had been speculated as a potential replacement for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels when he became the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach in January, but O’Brien later said he made a “commitment” to Nick Saban and Alabama.

New England instead replaced McDaniels with former Patriots defensive coordinator and former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, whose performance as an offensive play caller has been widely panned. The Patriots’ Mac Jones-led offense has dropped from sixth in the NFL for points scored in 2021 to 16th this season, and from 15th to 24th in total yards.

O’Brien has also been the frequent subject of fan criticism in Alabama while leading an offense that ranks 13th in FBS in yards per game (475.5) and fourth in the FBS in points scored per game (40.8). During Steve Sarkisian’s most recent season as offensive coordinator in 2020, Alabama gained more than 540 yards per game while scoring 48.5 points per contest.

O’Brien was hired by the Patriots in 2007 after 13 years as a college assistant, and later served as New England’s offensive play caller from 2009-11. He served as head coach at Penn State (2012-13) and for the Houston Texans (2014-20) before joining Alabama last season.

O’Brien, 53, is a Massachusetts native who played college football at Brown University, an Ivy League school in Rhode Island.