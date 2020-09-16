Tide, other college teams, hope to hear soon about start date

TUSCALOOSA --- The University of Alabama, along with the rest on the men’s college basketball programs in the NCAA, are hopeful that this week will bring some guidance and a start date for the 2020-21 season.

”We’re optimistic that we will hear something soon,” Nate Oats, the head coach at UA, said on Tuesday. “We hope to hear from the NCAA and the SEC about when to start, but I feel better that we will get started.”

Jeff Goodman, a national basketball reporter, said Tuesday via social media that the NCAA Division I Council, which has been weighing options during the coronavirus pandemic, was “set to vote Wednesday on moving the start of the college hoops season to Nov. 21.”

Goodman also said there will be recommendation of playing a minimum of four non-conference games and potential to start with 8 hours per week for coaches to work with players with a target date of Sept. 21.

“We’ve been limited in some ways, but we have gotten some work in that the rules allow,” Oats said. “We’ve had a chance to go some full-court.”

While Oats did not review the entire roster, he did mention some players as performing well.