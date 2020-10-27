Tide passing attack to face stingy Bulldogs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mississippi State has benefited from a disruptive pass rush more then disruptive defensive backs; the Bulldogs rank 13th in the SEC with 14 passes defensed, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

The Bulldogs have been strong on the defensive line, with Marquiss Spencer contributing 2 1/2 sacks and Nathan Pickering adding two, but linebackers have been agents of chaos in the pass rush. Aaron Brule and Erroll Thompson lead the team with three and two quarterback hurries, respectively, while Brule is adding two sacks.

Meanwhile, UA is through three straight games of throwing for exactly 417 yards.

UA’s passing attack is losing the SEC’s previous leader in receiving yards, Jaylen Waddle, to his season-ending ankle injury, but replaced him capably with Slade Bolden, who caught six passes for 94 yards.

Jones enters the game as the national leader in yards per attempt and completion percentage among those with more than one game and one of just 13 quarterbacks with at least 12 touchdown passes this season. He is also looking into his toughest challenge to date.

“Mac’s shown a lot of maturity in the way that he’s played so far this year,” UA coach Nick Saban said. “I think the more experience he gets, the more confidence that he has.