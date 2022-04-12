Tide picks up Vanderbilt offensive tackle in transfer

Former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Alabama.

Steen, who made the announcement the on Twitter, started the past three seasons for the Commodores at both tackle positions. He is likely to enter fall camp as the top candidate to replace Evan Neal at left tackle.

Steen visited Alabama last month, one stop on a tour that also included LSU, Virginia, NC State, Kentucky and UCLA. After four years at Vanderbilt, Steen entered the NCAA transfer portal in January and will be a graduate transfer to the Tide.

Alabama lost starting tackles Neal and Chris Owens this offseason and entered the spring with competitions at both spots. Nick Saban said Alabama was exploring moving left guard Javion Cohen to tackle, and it was also taking a look at J.C. Latham and Damieon George at both guard and tackle.

In addition, Saban noted that Tommy Brockermeyer, a five-star freshman last season who did not play, was part of the tackle competition along with sixth-year senior Kendall Randolph and redshirt junior Amari Kight.

Steen, listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is the fourth addition for Alabama through the transfer portal this offseason. The Tide previously added former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, with Saban emphasizing how each brought experience to position groups that were in need of it.

247 Sports rated Steen as a three-star recruit in the 2018 class. The Miami native played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, the same as current Tide players Jordan Battle, Dallas Turner and Braylen Ingraham.

Former 5-star Alabama RB commits to new school

A former five-star Alabama recruit announced his commitment to a new school after entering the transfer portal in February.

Running back Camar Wheaton on Tuesday said he’s headed to SMU after one season in Tuscaloosa. The Garland, Texas product posted a graphic on his Twitter account wearing an SMU uniform with block letters stating, “I’M HOME.”

Wheaton was one of the seven five-star recruits who signed with Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class ranked No. 1 all time by 247Sports.

Arriving last summer, Wheaton was injured in preseason camp and never saw the field for a Crimson Tide running back group that lost both Jace McClellan and Roydell Williams to ACL injuries.

Wheaton is one of 16 members of the last year’s team to enter the transfer portal along with fellow 2021 signee Agiye Hall.