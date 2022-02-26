Tide pulls away from Gamecocks for 90-71 win

Against Alabama, he didn't have near as much offensive success. His name wasn't heard all that often. He scored only seven points in the first half.

However, Couisnard was a part of South Carolina's comeback efforts in the second to get the score differential to single digits.

Still, he only finished with 13 points.

Alabama honors seniors

After the game, Alabama honored three scholarship players and two walk-ons who have graduated or are set to graduate this school year.

The list included senior Ellis, senior James Rojas and Quinerly, a junior, as well as Britton Johnson and Tyler Barnes.

All five started for Alabama.

"We're planning on this being their last year with us," Oats said earlier this week. "Obviously with the COVID (waiver), things are different. Who knows what happens."

Quinerly said it's not 100% set in stone and that the decision will be made after the season. He's one of several guards who could either stay or turn pro in addition to Ellis, junior Jaden Shackelford and freshman JD Davison.