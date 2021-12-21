Tide QB confident in young receivers

Another receiver who has stepped up is Jacorey Brooks, who caught the game-tying score in the Iron Bowl. Brooks has 79 receiving yards and that score but Young has seen him settling down on the field.

“Jacorey also been doing a really good job of really getting technical with his routes,” Young said. “He has had some experience in playing in big moments and games. I think he’s being more and more comfortable on the field and it shows.”

Young also highlighted Javion Baker and Agiye Hall as two receivers who have stepped up during practice. Neither has seen consistent playing time with Baker having seven catches for 101 yards. Hall impressed during the A-Day scrimmage but has two catches this season.

Linebacker Will Anderson has seen the receivers put the work in over the last few practices.

“I think that’s what Alabama is built on,” Anderson said. “When somebody goes down it’s always the next man up. I think those guys have been doing a really good job of stepping in and filling that role at wide receiver. They been paying attention to detail, they been having a good practice, making plays.”

One receiver who wasn’t mentioned was JoJo Earle, who left the New Mexico State game on Nov. 13 with a leg injury. Coach Nick Saban said Monday there was no update on his status.