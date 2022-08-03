Tide radio announcer Eli Gold to miss start of season

There will be a different voice booming out the play-by-play for Alabama football radio broadcasts to start the 2022 Tide season.

Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, announced Wednesday that Eli Gold, the football radio voice of the Tide since 1988, will be sidelined to start the season due to health issues. Carabin nor the University Alabama disclosed the nature of the health issues and no time table was announced for his return.

Chris Stewart, the play-by-play man for Alabama basketball, will take over the play-by-play call. Stewart has been a sideline reporter in recent years on football broadcasts.

Stewart will also take over the hosting duties for “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” radio broadcasts when it returns on Thursday, August 18.

“Eli has done a fantastic job of being the voice of our iconic brand at the University of Alabama for a long, long time,” Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban said Wednesday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we certainly hope that he has a speedy recovery.

“He’s a good friend. He’s been a great ambassador for the University of Alabama, and we appreciate all he’s done, more than you know.”

According to al.com, Gold, 68, signed a new deal with Alabama in 2018 that extended his contract through the 2023 season. At the time of the extension, Gold told al.com he planned on working beyond the end of that

His streak of consecutive Crimson Tide game called ended at 409 games after catching COVID-19 before a 2020 trip to Arkansas. Stewart filled in that day before Gold returned the following week at the SEC championship game.

Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020 — the second of which came just a month before being sidelined by COVID.

The 2014 inductee to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame has been a broadcast lifer. He joined the NASCAR Motor Racing Network in 1976 and called NASCAR races for 41 years. He called professional hockey for 12 years, including stints with the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators as well as the Birmingham Bulls.

He was the first play-by-play announcer for the UAB Blazers basketball team and spent four years back in the 1990s as the voice of the Birmingham Barons baseball team (Double-A, Chicago White Sox).

He is a five-time winner of the Alabama sportscaster of the year award from the National Sports Media Association.

“I’m a professional describer,” Gold told al.com in 2018. “I haven’t taken snaps and won a Super Bowl. I haven’t coached or haven’t been a general manager in the National Football League. So, I leaned heavily on my color man over the years. I know some football, but those guys look at the game from high above where I look at it. And I understand my role.”

Stewart is a 1992 graduate of the University of Montevallo and is also a five-time winner of the Alabama sportscaster of the year award.

Alabama opens the season Sept. 3 at home against Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium.