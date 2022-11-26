Tide roughs up Auburn to take Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama coach Nick Saban’s cheek may have been bloodied by an inadvertent hit from a player’s shoulder pad, but it was his team that ultimately roughed up Auburn enough for a 49-27 win in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

Though riding high into Bryant-Denny Stadium with renewed spirit behind interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, the Tigers fell behind 35-14 by halftime and it was an uphill battle too hefty to overcome.

The Crimson Tide (10-2) kept its slim College Football Playoff hopes alive with the victory.

Auburn (5-7) was trying to become bowl eligible and scored the first touchdown of the game on a 24-yard run in the first quarter by quarterback Robby Ashford. But in the blink of an eye, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw a 52-yard pass down to the Auburn 10 and several plays later the Crimson Tide had tied it up.

Alabama would go on to score the next two touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead and really never looked back, though Auburn hung around.

The Crimson Tide compiled 516 yards of total offense against a worn-down Auburn defense which fought hard, but couldn’t match the talent or depth of the Alabama offensive side.

In what could have been his final game in an Alabama uniform, Young threw for 343 yards with three touchdowns in completing 20-of-30 passes with one interception. He also had a short TD run.

If Alabama fails to make the playoffs, it’s been speculated Young could sit out a bowl game and enter the NFL Draft. Young injured a shoulder on Oct. 1 in the Arkansas game and has been playing less than 100 percent since.

The Tigers did show signs of life at times offensively in compiling 318 rushing yards, but little else went right for the Tigers on that side of the football.

Playing in his first Iron Bowl, Ashford rushed for 121 yards with two TDs and completed 11-of-23 passes for 77 yards and a score. His progression of the past month is certainly a positive for Auburn going forward.

What was ruled an Auburn fumbled punt late in the second quarter after a review led to the final Tide touchdown in the final minute of the first half that all but put Auburn away.

Alabama scored on its first drive of the third quarter to make it a 28-point lead and it was all over but the shouting, though Auburn kept battling to the bitter end.

While the Crimson Tide still has some hope for a CFP berth, the more likely scenario is a major bowl appearance.

For Auburn, the focus shifts on deciding on a head coach – whether it’s Williams being elevated from his interim position or fresh blood being brought in. The name circulating the most Saturday was Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the business, but who also carries with him plenty of baggage.

While he was successful as the Ole Miss head coach from 2012-2016, which included two wins over Alabama, Freeze ultimately was forced to resign after it was learned by school officials he used a university cell phone to call escort services. The Ole Miss program was also placed on probation due to recruiting violations during his watch.

Freeze showed remorse and has put the troubles behind after being given a second chance at Liberty, working himself in position to land another job with a big-time program.