Tide routs Vols, but lose Waddle to ankle injury

Tennessee (2-3) forced Alabama to punt on its opening drive. That was as close as the Vols would get in losing their seventh straight in this series in Neyland Stadium. Coach Jeremy Pruitt, now 0-3 against his old boss, said he's obviously disappointed. Saban improved to 23-0 against his former assistants.

“I’m not used to this for sure, and I know the players in our locker room this isn’t what they came here for either," Pruitt said. “These guys are hungry, they want to improve and they will because of that.”

Jones got the Tide moving on the second drive, distributing the ball to different receivers on the first four plays. Harris appeared to fumble on his first carry on the drive but was ruled down before the ball came out, which was upheld on review. Harris scored on the next play.

Jones capped the next drive with a 1-yard plunge and a 14-0 lead. Alabama led 28-10 at halftime.

Harris added TD runs of 2 and 1 yards, and the senior running back finished with 96 yards on 20 carries. He also caught six passes for 61 more yards. Brian Robinson Jr. also had a 7-yard TD run.