Tide run defense to gauge level of improvement vs. LSU

“I know they had a lot of changes on the offensive line, but those guys have improved and are playing extremely well,” Saban said.

Alabama’s defense is in a similar situation. Its season-long numbers remain unkind mostly from the Ole Miss game, in which it allowed 268 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry.

The next game against Georgia started on a similar note, allowing 5.3 yards per carry in the first half before righting the ship to the tune of 4.1 yards per carry allowed in the second half of that game, 3.66 the following week against Tennessee and 2.47 in its most recent game against Mississippi State.

Alabama will have more tasking run defense challenges on its schedule: Auburn, for instance, is second in the SEC in yards per carry and top 25 nationally in runs of 10 yards or more. But LSU’s propensity for a sharp contrast between success and failure relative to the quality of its opposition should give UA a first step in knowing on which side of that line it currently sits.

“I don't know that we have progressed that much from last year to this year. I think we progressed a lot throughout this year, which is what I'm focused on,” Saban said.

“We don't really make a lot of comparisons to, 'OK, what were we doing last year? What are we doing this year?' I mean, we're trying to take the players that we have right now and do what we need to do to get them to be able to play their best so that we can stop the run and we can read run-pass and pressure the quarterback when we need to and convert pass rush and I think we've made progress so far this year.”