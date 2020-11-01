Tide running back Najee Harris ran through MSU defense

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His new career receiving yards total is 2,868, which moved him past Jerry Jeudy and Calvin Ridley for third in school history and now just 128 yards behind DJ Hall for second.

“Smitty’s always open, man. Even when he’s not,” Jones said. “If they’re going to put one guy on Smitty, you have to take advantage of it.”

It all came despite a slow start, as Alabama was forced to a 40-yard field goal try on its first possession and punted on its second. Jones, sporting a 78.8 completion percentage entering the game, starting 4-for-8.

“I’ve never really played against something like that,” Jones said of Mississippi State’s defense. “Obviously we prepared for it and they didn’t give us anything we didn’t see, but once you go out there and experience it, you kinda have to find a groove a little bit.”

The significance of the distribution of touches comes in this being UA’s first full week of preparation and ensuing game without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was leading the SEC in receiving yards when he suffered his season ending ankle injury.