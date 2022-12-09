Tide’s Anderson wins Bednarik Award

Will Anderson’s hot streak continues.

The Alabama outside linebacker, who is virtually certain to become one of the NFL’s top draft picks in April, won his third national award this week on Thursday night.

Anderson was named the 2022 winner of the Bednarik Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive player by the Maxwell Football Club. The announcement came during ESPN’s college football awards show.

Anderson had been one of three finalists alongside Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace, Jr. and USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu. The Tide junior was also a finalist last year but Georgia’s Jordan Davis took home the honor.

He becomes the third Alabama player to win the Bednarik since its inception in 1995, and all have within the past seven seasons. Jonathan Allen and Minkah Fitzpatrick won back-to-back Bednariks in 2016 and 2017.

Earlier this week, Anderson repeated as the Nagurski Award winner as the nation’s best defensive player from the Charlotte Touchdown Club. He then traveled to Houston, where he received the Rotary Lombardi Award on Wednesday night as the best lineman, linebacker or tight end in college football.

Anderson is also a finalist for the Lott Impact Trophy, which will be awarded Sunday in Newport Beach, California.