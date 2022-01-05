Tide seeks to buck history in championship rematches

Georgia is hoping to replicate a similar scenario from the 2017 season.

The Bulldogs were blown out by Auburn 40-17 during the regular season, but got another crack at the Tigers three weeks later in the SEC championship game.

Again, it was no contest, only the rematch had Georgia romping to a 28-7 win that sent the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart conceded that some key things have changed compared to what was on film leading up to this season’s SEC championship game.

The Bulldogs can now study what they did wrong in their only loss of the season, as well as an impressive bounce-back victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl semifinal on New Year’s Eve.

“You’ve got to be careful,” Smart said. “What tendencies changed, what matchups we’re looking for, who is in, who is out. There’s a lot of things that go into it.”

There are a couple of reasons why a second meeting during the same season can be so much different than the first.