Tide stars Young, Anderson learned of rivalry through Walmart

TUSCALOOSA —- There was a time Alabama rosters were heavily in-state with regional accents. They grew up either living the Iron Bowl or feeling the energy from nearby.

The age of national recruiting has widened its borders to now include a punter from Australia so these are different times in this very personal rivalry. Two of those Crimson Tide stars who came from outside the state spoke to the press Monday and, independently, described finding the eureka moment in the same non-scientific testing grounds – at Walmart.

Both quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson explained their experience of discovering just how passionate Alabama vs. Auburn game is.

Both arrived in Tuscaloosa in January of 2020 as five-star recruits — Young from Pasadena, Calif., and Anderson from closer-by Hampton, Ga.

Young said even a Southern California upbringing wasn’t enough distance to make the Iron Bowl a mystery. Knowing and feeling are two different things and the discount retailer was just the introduction he needed.

There, in the Tuscaloosa location, he spotted a fellow shopper in full Auburn gear.

