While it’s technically the offseason for Alabama football, it’s not in the Crimson Tide’s way to take days off.

Just look at the social media pages for some of the Tide’s biggest names and while you’ll find some snapshots of vacation you’ll also see a field or a weight room.

Kool-Aid McKinstry has spent a few afternoons in the greater Birmingham area working on defensive back drills. Jalen Milroe posted shots from a workout in Florida with an NFL trainer. Ty Simpson is back home throwing with his dad and UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson.

With less than 100 days until the Tide open the season at home against Middle Tennessee, there’s room for improvement.

“Everything is important,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said before his Nick’s Kids charity golf event at Old Overton Club earlier this week. “We’ve done Zooms with our team this month even though coaches are on the road. Some of the other folks in the organization have tried to do zooms with guys so that we could review what we did in the spring.

“But new guys can actually start trying to make some progress, too. Always trying to figure out how can we teach that. How can guys learn that? Every individual may learn differently. But those are the all things that are important.”

Alabama and the rest of the public were forced into Zoom and similar services during the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago. The Tide tried to use it to its advantage, with Saban saying on a 2020 radio show that coaches and players had up to four video calls a week. NBA legend Michael Jordan also met with the team virtually.

Speaking on Alabama’s open quarterback competition, Saban didn’t mention Tyler Buchner, the newest candidate, by name. But Saban did reference the benefit of competition between the now five options: Buchner, Milroe, Simpson and freshmen Dylan Lonergan and Eli Holstein.

“I think we’ll have to get well-organized in terms of how we distribute reps,” Saban said. “It’s good to have competition on your team and hopefully, competition will make everybody better.”

Buchner has completed 67 of 118 passes in college with six total touchdowns scored across two seasons. He transferred to the Crimson Tide in April as one of the premier portal options at the position after he had lost Notre Dame’s spring quarterback battle to Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman.

The leading contenders entering the spring, Milroe and Simpson, didn’t set themselves during the A-Day spring game but both flashed in moments.