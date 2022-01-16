Tide struggles continue in Saturday loss to Mississippi State

He quickly made an impact. Wearing a brace on his left knee, Rojas grabbed a rebound during his first minute of action. He checked back out of the game after only about a minute, but he was far from done for the day.

Rojas returned later in the first half and continued to bring an intensity and willingness to battle that the rest of the Crimson Tide could feed off. With about 90 seconds left in the first half, Rojas intercepted a Mississippi State pass, drew a foul, then hit both free throws.

Once again, more chants of “RO-JAS, RO-JAS, RO-JAS” broke out among the Crimson Tide fans.

This scrappiness and grit was needed in the back-and-forth game. Especially when Noah Gurley got in foul trouble, picking up his fourth in the first minute of the second half.

Then, Rojas entered the game again and he hit a corner 3-pointer to give Alabama a 44-39 lead early in the second half. He finished the game with six points and two rebounds.

Tide continues struggles shooting from deepAlabama just can’t seem to get hot from beyond the arc on a consistent basis.