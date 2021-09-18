Tide survives potential Florida stunner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — All ears were ringing, and the game wasn't pretty, but No. 1 Alabama football managed to escape The Swamp with a 31-29 victory over No. 9 Florida on Saturday.

Here are key observations from the game:

Alabama struggles to stop run, except on crucial 2-point attempt

The Crimson Tide missed far too many tackles. The Gators ran with ease far too often.

On one play in the second quarter, Malik Davis ran right through the Alabama defense, making DeMarcco Hellams tackle air and dragging Chris Braswell into the end zone.

The run was also an important piece of Florida's 99-yard scoring drive in the third quarter that brought the Gators within 28-23.

But the run defense did stuff Florida on a Malik Davis rush on a 2-point conversion attempt that could have tied the game with a little more than three minutes to go.

The Gators gained 248 yards on 43 rushing attempts to average 6 yards per carry.

Offense hot and cold

As good as the Alabama offense looked in the opening quarter, the Crimson Tide couldn't keep the momentum going in the second quarter.