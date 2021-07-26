Tide tabs Tennessee for Homecoming; Bama named top college program for 2020-21 by CBS Sports

Alabama football will hold its homecoming game against Tennessee on October 23, the university announced in a release of events for this season Monday. The Crimson Tide will not play host to Fan Day his year, so there will be no Running of the Gumps.
Fall camp will start on Friday, August 6. There will be 23 practices and two closed scrimmages.
Here's the full schedule of events, according to the UA release:
September 11 (Mercer)
- 1981 SEC championship team recognition
- Bryant Alumni-Athlete award
September 25 (Southern Miss)
- Academic All-Americans
October 2 (Ole Miss)
- 1961 national championship team recognition
- Gymnastics SEC championship ring presentation
October 23 (Tennessee)
- Homecoming
- 1971 SEC championship team recognition
- Softball SEC championship ring presentation
November 6 (LSU)
- 2011 national championship team recognition
- Men's basketball SEC championship ring presentation
- NCAA individual national champions recognition
November 13 (New Mexico State)
- 2021 Alabama Olympians recognition
November 20 (Arkansas)
- Senior Day
- Bryant Society recognition
CBS name Alabama as Best in College Sports in 2020-21
In case you thought Alabama was done winning awards for an overall strong 2020-21 season across all sports, think again.
The Crimson Tide has won the award for Best in College Sports from CBS Sports for the past year, CBS Sports announced Monday. Oklahoma and Iowa rounded out the top three.
Alabama is the first SEC team to win the award, which started in 2013. Ohio State is the only two-time winner.
"Wonderful news to close out the 2020-21 season," Alabama AD Greg Byrne tweeted Monday. "Incredibly proud of our entire department."
The Crimson Tide won by 110 points this year, scoring 583.75 points.
CBS Sports has a weighted scoring system that "recognizes sports with more broad fan bases and media interest." It rates every school based on football and men's and women's basketball as well as two wild card spectator sports: baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, gymnastics, lacrosse, hockey and wrestling.
Football is weighted 2.5 times as much. Men's basketball is weighted 2.0 times as much.
The CBS release noted that Michigan and UCLA could have finished higher if they had done better in football. CBS said Michigan would have won the Best in College Sports award if it had placed in the top five in college football. The Wolverines also would have finished runner up if they had made a bowl game.