The eventual star of Alabama and Kentucky’s SEC Tournament opener was foreshadowed a few minutes before the first pitch.

Near the Crimson Tide dugout, about 80 minutes after the game was scheduled to begin, Andrew Pinckney was honored by the conference as a co-scholar athlete of the year. The fourth-year player posed for a photo and was applauded by coaches and teammates. Throughout the following nine innings, Pinckney would spark the dugout a couple more times.

Alabama’s starting right fielder played a central role in a 4-0 victory at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Pinckney saved a run defensively in the second, hit a home run in the fourth and scored again in the sixth while three Tide pitchers held UK hitters to six hits. Since May 4, Alabama has conceded more than five runs in a game just once.

Pinckney’s highlight reel started early when Kentucky’s Reuben Church lofted a fly ball to Pinckney in right field. As he readied for Devin Burkes to tag up and go home, the Tide dugout rose to its feet and some leaned over a railing. When UA’s Mac Guscette caught Pinckney’s rocket and withstood a collision, the pro-Bama crowd erupted and gray jerseys emptied onto the field.

“You could tell they were trying to scrap for runs,” Pinckney said. “Everybody pretty much knew he was gonna go. My teammates were yelling ‘four’ the whole way.’ I just wanted to make a good throw in.”

The umpires reviewed the play but confirmed the contest would stay scoreless.

Shortly after, Pinckney lifted a pitch opposite field past the bullpen and off the facade as the Tide once again celebrated at home plate. UK’s outfielders tried to track it down but eventually stopped running and stared at Pinckney’s 16th home run of the year.

Making his first start in two weeks, and the second of his Alabama career, Hunter Furtado threw a season-best five scoreless innings. He struck out two and escaped multiple jams in the opening three innings. He also benefited from a night with little wind blowing outward as a couple of fly outs by the Wildcats died on the warning track.

“(Furtado has) done a lot out of the bullpen for us,” interim head coach Jason Jackson said. “Made a spot-start a couple weeks ago in the midweek game. We thought he looked really good in the outing so when this opportunity came up, I didn’t want to throw some of those weekend guys on two days short rest. The opportunity presented itself for Hunter. The matchup looked good with throwing a left-handed pitcher against them. So we went to Hunter and said, ‘It’s yours if you want it.’ He said, ‘Heck yeah, I want it.’”

Kade Woods and Alston Davis II combined to finish the shutout with three strikeouts and one groundball double play to give Alabama two more games in Hoover.

Auburn 10, Missouri 4

Cole Foster’s 416-foot home run in the fourth inning soared over the Auburn bullpen into the night at Hoover Met Stadium Tuesday night to help guide Auburn to a 10-4 win against Missouri in an opening-round SEC Tournament game.

No. 5 seed Auburn advances to play No. 4 seed Vanderbilt after eliminating Missouri.

“Cole Foster’s home run allowed us to exhale and get back to playing our brand of baseball,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told reporters. “We got enough and did enough. Thankful to come out here and get a win.”

Auburn escaped the single-elimination, first round with the win against Missouri, meaning the Tigers will play at least two games in the double-elimination round starting Wednesday against the Commodores. The semifinals and final are on Saturday and Sunday returning to win or go home status.

Foster’s blast gave Auburn the 7-4 lead in the fourth. Missouri starter Jadyn Pimental hit Kason Howell with a pitch to lead off the fourth. Pimental exited the contest for reliever Brock Lucas with Howell on first. Chris Stanfield drove in Caden Green in the first run of the fourth with a single.

Green reached on a fielder’s choice when Howell was thrown out at second. Auburn catcher Nate LaRue walked, moving Green to second before Stanfield brought him home. Foster’s homer drove in LaRue and Stanfield to give Auburn a three-run lead.

Auburn took the lead with three runs in the third inning. Bobby Pierce drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game at 1-1. Bryson Ware drove in the third run on a sac fly.

Missouri regained the lead with a three-run fourth inning. Trevor Austin singled to right field and moved to second on an error by Peirce. Tre Morris hit a ball toward third base that bounced off Bryson Ware’s glove and got bobbled by Cole Foster. Austin scored from third base on the Ware error.

Auburn starter TommyVail left the game after 3 2/3 innings, four runs with two unearned, four walks, and five strikeouts after facing 18 hitters. Chase Isbell, who pitched three shutout innings in relief, was credited with the win, pushing him to a 3-1 record.

“Trust the players behind me,” Isbell said after an outing that was an out away from the longest in his career. “They make amazing plays all the time. Getting that three-inning mark, I was happy about that.”

Auburn removed doubt of a comeback with a three-run eighth inning capped by a Ware two-run homer.