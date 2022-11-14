Tide's Ekiyor has highlight blocks against Ole Miss

There’s no justice for offensive linemen because if there were, Emil Ekiyor would get more of the glory.

Pancake blocks, for whatever reason, don’t add points to the scoreboard so the Alabama right guard dropped one at Ole Miss for the sport of it. On the third of four straight fourth-quarter runs for Jase McClellan, Ekiyor came around the end and met Ole Miss safety Otis Reese on the railroad tracks.

And the CBS television audience got a full view of what 307 pounds versus 225 looked like.

Alabama right tackle JC Latham lit up Monday when asked about Ekiyor’s road paving in the 30-24 Alabama win. He said he didn’t see the hit at the moment.

“I had the hinge, so when he left, I had to seal my guy off. I’m not facing the other direction, but my eyes are kind of right here. After the game, I just see CBS and like everybody tweeting out the video of Emil’s block. I just see it and was like, ‘He blew him up.’ I can’t swear, but yeah.”

Latham said Ekiyor had been watching videos of legendary offensive lineman Trent Williams. The 49ers tackle is known for pancakes like the one Ekiyor served up Saturday. He said they were talking about this exact scenario in the team hotel Friday night so the fact Ekiyor followed through added a spark to the positional group.

“That’s the dream at O-line,” Latham said, “just to be able to run through somebody like that, especially with it being right in front of the running back so he can go off you and potentially score.”

The play didn’t go for a touchdown, but the 12-yard run by McClellan was the longest by an Alabama running back all day.

Crimson Tide safety Brian Branch knows a little about what Ole Miss’ Reece saw in that moment when Ekiyor pulled right into his ill-fated path.

“Emil has tried to do that to me in practice, but it doesn’t go like that,” Branch said Monday. “I’ve seen it happen before. Emil’s a strong offensive lineman, and that would be scary for any defensive player to see an offensive lineman pull, especially a DB.”

Branch explained why he handles those encounters without getting snowplowed.

“You gotta go get him before he gets you,” Branch said. “That’s the best way to put it. It’s football. Stuff like that’s going to happen. And you work out for a reason.”

Alabama didn’t have a dominant rushing performance at Ole Miss but had more success in the second half in Oxford. With McClellan leading the way, Alabama ran for 82 second-half yards on 20 attempts after gaining just 26 on 16 tries before halftime.

Saban pleased with Arnold: Things started quite poorly for the Alabama defense on Saturday afternoon at Ole Miss. The first snap went for a 20-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo on a play that left starting cornerback Eli Ricks injured on the field.

The LSU transfer’s third start in a Crimson Tide jersey lasted all of one play as the player he replaced beginning in the Mississippi State game, Terrion Arnold, stepped back into a prime spot.

Ole Miss targeted his side of the field often on an afternoon that ended with a 30-24 Crimson Tide win.

Nick Saban on Monday was asked to evaluate Arnold’s performance in relief of Ricks.

“Well, I mean, you saw the game,” Saban said. “I think Terrion Arnold plays really well when he plays with good technique, I think when he has bad habits in his technique, which I’m not gonna get into specifically, he allows the other guy to, you know, take advantage of him on release and doesn’t always put him in a great position to play the ball. But he actually played better as the game went on.”

Arnold was called for a pass interference flag on the first of three passes his direction in a four-play span of an Ole Miss touchdown drive. Malik Heath caught a 19-yard pass on the play after the penalty on a drive that ended with the hosts taking a 17-7 lead.

Arnold finished third on the team with 10 tackles and had two pass breakups.

The redshirt freshman from Tallahassee started six of the first seven games of the season opposite of Kool-Aid McKinstry. Against Texas A&M, Arnold was the defender on a few big passing plays but was the cornerback who defended the final throw that preserved the win for the Crimson Tide.

“So he’s got experience, he should be able to go out there and play with confidence,” Saban said. “And we have confidence in him. But I also think he’s got to stay focused on doing things correctly because it helps him be able to put himself in the best position.”

Saban didn’t have an update on Ricks on Monday but said his “head is the issue” after the game Saturday. They were going to test him under the concussion protocol to see how to progress.

Alabama faces FCS foe Austin Peay at 11 a.m. CT Saturday.