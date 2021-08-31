Tide's highly-acclaimed recruiting class fills a lot of spots on depth chart

In terms of potential, no recruiting class stepped on Alabama’s campus with as much hype as 2021′s. It finished as the highest-rated group in the history of 247Sports’ rankings, ending the 11-year reign of Florida’s 2010 haul.

A majority of Alabama’s newcomers were enrolled for the spring practice that the 2020 class missed. And Monday brought the first depth chart at the dawn of the first game week, so how many cracked that two-deep?

Of course, that’s not easily answered with all the slashes (short for “or”) on the document emailed a minute before Nick Saban stepped to the podium.

A total of 11 true freshmen were at least co-backups on the long-awaited list.

Only one, however, sat on a top line and he was there twice.

Receiver JoJo Earle was listed as a co-starter at the slot receiver position along with fourth-year junior Slade Bolden. He was also a co-starter at punt returner, again with Bolden.

For context, three true freshmen were listed as starters on the first depth chart of 2020. Linebacker Will Anderson along with defensive backs Malachi Moore and Brian Branch made that first edit before playing against Missouri last September. Anderson and Moore went on to earn freshman All-American status.