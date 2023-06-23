Forty-one years after the Nets made their first selection from Alabama in the NBA Draft, they made their second, and they did so in the same spot even though the franchise has changed locations.

In the NBA Draft on June 29, 1982, the New Jersey Nets used the No. 21 pick on Alabama guard Eddie Phillips.

In the NBA Draft on Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets used the No. 21 pick on Alabama forward Noah Clowney.

Clowney was the second selection from an Alabama college in the 77th NBA Draft, and both came from the Crimson Tide.

The Charlotte Hornets Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick on Thursday night. The franchise’s first choice from the Crimson Tide also matched the highest that a player from an Alabama college has been drafted. Alabama’s Antonio McDyess was the second choice in the 1995 draft.

This is the seventh draft to feature two players from Alabama colleges in the first round. It happened last year, too, when Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler were first-round picks.

Alabama also had two players picked in the first rounds of the 1987, 1992 and 1995, and 1986 and 2020 featured Alabama/Auburn splits.

Miller and Clowney extended Alabama’s presence in the NBA Draft to four consecutive years, which is the longest for the Tide since the school had 13 players drafted from 1982 through 1987.

Alabama’s Carl Shaeffer was the first college player picked from a state college, going to the Providence Steamrollers in 1949. However, Shaeffer spent his NBA career with the Indianapolis Olympians, playing his home games about 75 miles from where he grew up.

Miller Charlotte’s top choice

Charlotte general manager Mitch Kupchak confirmed the Hornets chose between Miller and NBA G League guard Scoot Henderson when they made the second selection in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

“Obviously, there were two players that were heavily considered at that position,” Kupchack said. “Brandon was the favorite all along. But to do your due diligence, you bring them in the one time, and then you’re allowed to bring them in a second time, which everybody knows we did on Monday.

“It wasn’t the easiest of decisions, but Brandon was our favorite all along. A lot of spirited discussion the last three or four days, which I welcome, and I think it’s good for the basketball department to discuss pros and cons, pluses and minuses, argue a little bit. Obviously, our opinion from the beginning did not change, but it was a process.”

In his only season with the Crimson Tide, Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 37 games as he won the SEC Player of the Year Award for the 2022-23 season. Miller led Alabama to the SEC regular-season and tournament championships and the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

A Georgia native, Henderson did not play college basketball but signed with the NBA G League’s Ignite prospect team. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season.

“We think he’s the player that’s the best player,” Kupchak said of the Hornets’ choice of Miller. “They’re both excellent players, and they both will probably go on to have long NBA careers. But he’s the one that we feel would have the best NBA career as a Hornet.”

After the Hornets took Miller at No. 2, the Portland Trail Blazers chose Henderson with the No. 3 pick on Thursday night.

Not only did Charlotte prefer Miller to Henderson, the Hornets also chose him over what they were offered to trade the No. 2 pick.

“There was quite a bit of activity the last couple of days from, I would say, five or six teams that pretty heavily pursued the pick,” Kupchak said. “… But we never got to the point where we seriously considered moving the pick.”

Clowney drafted by Nets

Clowney made his first trip to New York for the NBA Draft. And he gets to stay.

Clowney worked out for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, then remained in the city for Thursday night’s selections, held at the Barclays Center, the Nets’ home arena – and now Clowney’s after Brooklyn chose the former Crimson Tide standout.

“I’m excited,” Clowney said during a press conference after being selected. “The way I always explained it is whoever picked me, that’s who really wanted me. And I wanted to be somewhere I’m wanted, so to be picked here in New York, and this is my first time ever being in New York, it’s exciting. It’s very exciting.”

Clowney said after working out for the Nets, he thought Brooklyn would choose him if it had the opportunity.

“I had a few teams in my head that I knew might want me,” Clowney said. “And then I knew after my workout that I was pretty solidified that if I made it there, to that pick, they were going to get me. …

“To be in the building when I get drafted to them was surreal.”

Clowney joins the Nets as they turn the page after their Superstar Era failed to yield the expected results. Brooklyn had a 45-37 record in the 2022-23 regular season to make its fifth straight playoff trip. But the Nets lost in the first round for the fourth time in those five years.

Ten-time All-Star James Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn during the 2021-22 season, the Nets fired Hall of Fame player Steve Nash as their coach seven games into last season and, during 2023, Brooklyn met the requests of eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant to be traded.

The centerpiece of the Nets’ new direction is swingman Mikal Bridges, obtained in the Durant trade. After averaging 17.2 points in 56 games for the Phoenix Suns last season, Bridges scored at a 26.1-points-per-game clip in 27 games with Brooklyn.

At 6-foot-10, Clowney is expected to help Brooklyn at power forward and center. At center, Nic Claxton averaged 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game last season. Dorian Finney-Smith appears to have a leg up at power forward after averaging 7.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 26 games after coming over from the Dallas Mavericks last season.

Clowney said he would be looking to find his place to make the best impact for the Nets.

“I like to think we play a very modern style at Bama, probably the most translatable to the league,” Clowney said. “And obviously, (Alabama coach Nate) Oats, he always told me: Not everybody’s going to be a star, some people are going to be role players. You got to find your role and be the best at your role, and those are the players that play the longest, so I think finding my role on my new team and then perfecting it will be the key to my success early.”

Clowney started all 36 games during his only season at Alabama. He averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as the Crimson Tide won the SEC regular-season and tournament crowns, earned the No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament and won two games in the Big Dance before losing to eventual national finalist San Diego State.

“Offensively, I think I can bring a lot – spacing the floor, decision-making, like a bunch of different things offensively,” Clowney said. “Defensively is where I hang my hat. Guard multiple positions, we protect the rim, we do it all. And then from a mental standpoint, I do whatever I’m asked, so I’m a good teammate.”