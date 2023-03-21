The vehicle driven by Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell evaded police at 141 mph before it was later found and stopped, Holmes County (Fla.) sheriff’s deputies wrote in their police report.

The full report was sent to al.com on Monday evening following a public records request. Mitchell, who played at Thompson High School in Alabaster, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or distribute. His passenger, Christophere Lewis of Valley Grande, was also charged with the same marijuana offense as well as carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

In the police report, the sheriff’s deputies stated Mitchell “admitting to fleeing law enforcement claiming Mr. Lewis told him to ‘punch it.’”

The police report stated more than $7,000 in cash and 226 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle along with the loaded gun.

Mitchell was suspended by the team as it gathered more information, coach Nick Saban said Monday evening, almost an hour before the sheriff’s office released its report to al.com.

The full arrest report narrative is below:

“03/15/2023, at approximately 22:27, Cpl. W. Strickland and I, was sitting stationary at Highway 79 north of Harvey Carter Road,” the sheriff’s deputy R. Young wrote in the arrest report. “I observed a Dodge Challenger black in color traveling south on Highway 79 appearing to be traveling over the posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour. By utilizing my Stalker Dual Radar’s front radar antenna, I was able to confirm the vehicles speed at 78 miles per hour.

“As activated my head/tail lights and conducted a U-turn in an attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed. I activated my emergency lights and siren then notified Dispatch that I was in pursuit of a Dodge Challenger. The vehicle accelerated over 141 miles per hour. I lost visual of the vehicle at Highway 79 near Sam’s Bar.

“I notified Dispatch I was canceling the pursuit at approximately 22:35. At approximately 22:42, I was sitting at the intersection of Highway 79 and Highway 173. I observed a Dodge Challenger black in color matching the same description traveling south on Highway 79. I was able to pace the suspect vehicle at 45 miles per hour with the posted speed limit being 35 miles per hour. I activated my emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.

“The vehicle continued to travel south then made a left turn onto East Indiana Street coming to a complete stop at the intersection of Indiana Street and Oklahoma Street. I noticed the driver had applied the breaks (brakes) but not yet placed the vehicle in park. By utilizing my P.A. mic, I instructed the driver to place the vehicle in park.

“The driver complied and I made a driver side approach and contacted Antonio Mitchell who was operating the vehicle and front seat passenger Christophere Lewis. I observed Mr. Mitchell’s eyes to be red and glazy. Mr. Mitchell appeared to have a slow and/or delayed response answering questions and provided me with an Alabama driver’s license. I did detect the odor of burnt marijuana coming from within the vehicle. I asked Mr. Mitchell if he had a medical marijuana card to which he appeared confused by the question. With prior knowledge that Alabama does not issue medical marijuana cards I asked Mr. Mitchell specifically to be honest if he had any marijuana in the vehicle.

“Mr. Mitchell then reached over to the passenger side floor board and provided me through the driver side window approximately 2 ounces of marijuana which I placed on the roof of the vehicle. Mr. Mitchell was removed from the vehicle and placed in double locked hand restraints.

“Lt. D. Morris, Sgt. W. Welch, Cpl. W. Strickland, Deputy D. Wilkenson, and Bonifay Police Officer R. Grimley arrived to assist. I then removed Mr. Lewis from the front passenger seat and placed him in double locked hand restraints. Laying in the passenger floor board where Mr. Lewis was sitting and where Mr. Mitchell retrieved the other 2 ounces of marijuana was another approximately 6 ounces of marijuana. I asked Mr. Lewis how much marijuana they had and he replied 100 grams.

“I asked if there were any firearms in the vehicle to which Mr. Lewis admitted there was but was not his and he did not possess a concealed weapons permit. Mr. Mitchell who had a concealed weapons permit was unable to describe the firearm to Lt. Morris. The firearm (Spring Field 9mm) was between the front passenger seat and center console concealed from ordinary view with one live round within the chamber and two live rounds within the magazine that was seated within the magazine well of the firearm.

“Within the vehicle Lt. Morris recovered $7,040.00 (four-$5.00 bills/eight-$10.00 bills/thee hundred and forty-seven-$20.00 bills separated in $1,000.00 bundles). Cpl. Strickland and Deputy Wilkinson counted the money and placed it within an evidence bag to be transported to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Desforges and I then did a cash verification form at the Sheriff’s Office recorded by agency issued body cameras.

“Also discovered within the vehicle was a set of scales located on the passenger side floor board and within the trunk of the vehicle a clear baggy containing four pills with the imprint of LUD01 determined to be Sertraline Hydrochloride which is not considered a controlled substance.

“Mr. Mitchell was placed in the back seat of Officer Grimley’s patrol vehicle. Mr. Lewis was placed within the back seat of Cpl. Strickland’s patrol vehicle. Mr. Mitchell was informed of his Miranda warnings and denied possession of the marijuana, set of scales, pills, and firearm however admitting to fleeing law enforcement claiming Mr. Lewis told him to ‘’punch it’'. Mr. Mitchell claimed a $1,000.00 of the $7,040.00 belonged to him.

“Mr. Lewis was informed of his Miranda warnings and denied possession of the firearm, marijuana, and set of scales and claimed $5,000.00 out of the $7,040.00 belonged to him leaving $1,040.00 not claimed by either subject. The marijuana recovered from the vehicle had a combined weight of approximately 8 ounces/226 grams. Both Mr. Lewis and Mr. Mitchell were taken into custody and transported to the Holmes County Jail. All evidence was collected to be submitted with this report. Eastern Diesel took possession of the vehicle.

“I do have probable cause Antonio Mitchell did violate F.S.893.13(6c), by unlawfully possessing marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver. I do have probable cause Christophere Lewis did violate F.S.893.13(6c), by unlawfully possessing marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver, and F.S.790.01(2), by unlawfully carrying concealed firearm on or about his person without having a concealed weapons permit.

“The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office request all items seized by the H.C.S.O. be surrendered to the Sheriff’s Office in any plea/sentencing agreement. Pursuant to F.S. 938.27, the investigative cost incurred by this agency are $100.00.

“This incident did occur in Holmes County, Florida.”