Tide's Robinson talks about other Bama running backs

Alabama football has a deep running back room with a variety of backs, and it has used four backs through the first two games.
The Crimson Tide has Brian Robinson, the starter. But he’s certainly not the only contributor.
On Tuesday, he broke down what each of the other three — Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders — bring style-wise.
“Let’s start with Jase,” Robinson said. “So Jase is kinda one of those strong, physical guys with speed.”
McClellan is one of Alabama football’s players of the week as voted by the coaches after he scored three touchdowns against Mercer — one rushing, one receiving and one off a punt block. Through two games, he has 13 carries for 49 yards.
“So, Roydell is more like small, bowling ball but fast type of style,” Robinson said.
Williams, a sophomore, has 10 carries for 29 yards through two games.
Then there’s Sanders, who has returned to the field after he suffered injuries in a car accident last fall.
“And you got Trey with the bigger-sized frame, so he’s a little bit more physical. And he’s also fast.”
Sanders has 15 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown, which he scored in his first game back against Miami.
Speaking of physical, that term could certainly be used to describe Robinson, who didn’t detail his own style in response to this specific question. He has 22 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown this season.
Instead, let defensive back Jordan Battle describe Robinson for you:
“I would say he’s a punisher, which makes us a tough defense because Alabama always gets guys like that at running back who likes to be the punisher instead of being punished,” Battle said. “It kind of gets the defense tough, so I like it.”
Saban updates injury: Outside linebacker Will Anderson practiced on Tuesday, Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.
Anderson suffered a knee injury in the Mercer game that forced him to leave in the third quarter.
“We’re taking it day by day,” Saban said. “If he continues to make improvement throughout the rest of the week, he certainly could play in the game.”
The injury was the result of a cut block in the third quarter, and Anderson did not return to the game.
On Monday, Saban said they felt a little more encouraged about Anderson’s injury than they did after the game. In the Mercer postgame, Saban deemed Anderson questionable for the Florida game.
“If he doesn’t play in the game, we have several other players who have played the position, (Chris) Braswell and Dallas Turner,” Saban said Wednesday.
The duo stepped in for Anderson when he exited the game because Drew Sanders was already filling the other starting spot, in place of Christopher Allen who suffered what is likely a season-ending foot fracture in the opener.
If Anderson has to miss time, it would be a significant blow considering the chaos he creates on the edge. Anderson was a preseason All-America first-team selection.
Saban said Allen and Anderson are both “very unique players.”
“These other guys are capable,” Saban said. “They’re young guys, so they don’t have the same amount of experience, but we’re certainly confident they can go in and do a good job for us.”