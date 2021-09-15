Tide's Robinson talks about other Bama running backs

Speaking of physical, that term could certainly be used to describe Robinson, who didn’t detail his own style in response to this specific question. He has 22 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown this season.

Instead, let defensive back Jordan Battle describe Robinson for you:

“I would say he’s a punisher, which makes us a tough defense because Alabama always gets guys like that at running back who likes to be the punisher instead of being punished,” Battle said. “It kind of gets the defense tough, so I like it.”

Saban updates injury: Outside linebacker Will Anderson practiced on Tuesday, Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

Anderson suffered a knee injury in the Mercer game that forced him to leave in the third quarter.

“We’re taking it day by day,” Saban said. “If he continues to make improvement throughout the rest of the week, he certainly could play in the game.”

The injury was the result of a cut block in the third quarter, and Anderson did not return to the game.