Tight ends coach Graham no longer with Alabama

TUSCALOOSA - Alabama tight ends coach Jay Graham, who joined Nick Saban’s staff last month, is no longer with the Crimson Tide.

“Jay Graham has resigned his position effective immediately,” UA said in a statement Wednesday morning.

There was no elaboration.

UA hired Graham as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach on Feb. 1. There was no announcement on Graham's replacement

Graham spent last season as Tennessee's running backs coach, a position he has also held at Texas A&M, South Carolina and Florida State. He spent five years at FSU from 2013-17, coaching running backs and coordinating special teams in four of those seasons.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was dismissed on Jan. 18 in the wake of a report that indicated numerous potential Level 1 NCAA violations.

A-Day set: Alabama, in conjunction with the SEC, announced Wednesday that the Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 17. The game will kick off at noon and will be televised on ESPN.