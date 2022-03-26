To'o To' o learned about Alabama standard during first year with Tide

This would be unthinkable in the past.

A Tennessee star transferring to Alabama? To play football? The modern era of the sport made this less taboo — perhaps with an assist from a less competitive rivalry — to the point Henry To’o To’o went from Vol to a leading voice in the Crimson Tide locker room.

His decision to return to Tuscaloosa for a senior season over the NFL Draft was a big score for a defense that returns considerable experience for the 2022 season. With To’o To’o in the middle and Will Anderson on the edge, this front seven won’t be lacking experience and athleticism in that second tier.

To’o To’o finished with 112 tackles tied for 10th most in school history with Reuben Foster in 2016. He has the modern middle linebacker frame at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds with sideline-to-sideline speed.

Year 1 in Tuscaloosa came with a few bumps and occasional issues defending the run between the tackles but To’o To’o sounds confident in his second Tuscaloosa spring practice. As one of five team leadership council members, he’s going to be expected to carry more of that load and there’s more comfort in being that voice.

“Yeah you know, definitely being able to speak up to the guys more,” To’o To’o said Friday. “Spent the whole year here now, so I feel like I earned the guy’s trust. Being able to speak up more, let them know what I see is wrong, how things are supposed to be ran and holding guys to a standard. I feel like I could have done a better job last year being able to speak up and say things. When it’s wrong, it’s wrong, and there’s a standard here and I’m going to hold that standard every single day.”

That past year has been an adjustment, one aided by the fact he played for former Alabama assistant Jeremy Pruitt in his two years at Tennessee. There were some similarities in the scheme and terminology, To’o To’o previously said, so it wasn’t like stepping into a foreign land.

At the same time, it wasn’t an instant or seamless transition. To’o To’o explained what he learned the most about Alabama in his first year in the program.

“Definitely the hard work that comes within this place, that comes within this building,” he said. “It kinda reminds me of my high school — I played at De La Salle High School — and it’s a tradition, it’s a culture, so that’s obviously one of the huge things that I learned here. The hard work, the grind that goes into every single day.

“It’s not something that you just wake up and Alabama is going to be good every single day. It’s definitely the hard work, the dedication, the practice, film and obviously our coaches do a tremendous job of preparing us to be the best that we can.”

De La Salle is a powerhouse in the state of California with a handful of national titles to claim.

There’s a clear difference between his time in Concord and Tuscaloosa and that was quickly obvious.

When?

“Definitely fall camp,” To’o To’o said. “Fall camp is really, really hard. It’s demanding, especially here. You do so much, you work so hard, you train so hard. And the coaches demand so much with you. That was probably one of those moments like, yeah, it’s Alabama.”

Improving the product from an up-and-down 2021 is the next priority. Defensive lineman DJ Dale said communication and missed tackles were the root of problems they’ve discovered in the autopsy of last season.

“A lot of the fundamental things that we were obviously struggling with — causing fumbles, a lot of missed tackles that we had from last year — coming into this spring it’s been huge for us, honestly,” To’o To’o said. “Being able to just hone in on fundamentals that we messed up on last year.”

And he’ll have the opportunity to help shepherd another incoming transfer from an Alabama rival through some of what he encountered a year ago. Eli Ricks is a former freshman All-American at LSU who’s in a good position to start immediately like To’o To’o did in 2021.

Ricks’ energy stood out when To’o To’o met him.

“He wanted to learn, he wanted to work out in the weight room 24/7. He wanted to get off-field work,” To’o To’o said. “He’s in the training room 24/7, so whenever I’m in there, I see him in there. It’s the little things like that that you kind of take note of players like that and know that he’s going to be a good addition to the program.”