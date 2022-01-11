Top Dogs: Georgia celebrates title

Smart is already concerned about complacency seeping into a team that will spend the entire offseason hearing how great it is.

He doesn’t want the Bulldogs to go another 41 years with a championship.

“I don’t know that our team that’s coming back is prepared for what they’re about to see because there’s a sense of entitlement, there’s a sense of the disease, that has always crept in at Georgia,” Smart said bluntly of his alma mater.

“There’s a huge anointment and entitlement that can affect your program. So now it turns for us to ... what we’ve got to do to keep it going.”

Smart knows that he’ll have to replace a number of key players, especially on the defensive side.

Nose tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobe Dean and end Travon Walker all have a shot at going in the first round of the NFL Draft. Tackle Devonte Wyatt, cornerback Derion Kendrick, and linebackers Channing Tindall and Quay Walker are expected to move on as well.