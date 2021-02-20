Troy, Auburn and Alabama baseball teams all win season openers

Ortiz notched the win on the mound after going six innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks. The junior allowed two runs and just three hits. Lance Johnson made his 94th appearance as a Trojan and struck out two of the four batters he faced to close the game.

Auburn 14, Presbyterian 3: After leading the nation in hitting during the shortened 2020 season, the Auburn offense picked up right where it left off as the No. 17 Tigers defeated Presbyterian 14-3 in the season opener at Plainsman Park Friday night.

The Tigers recorded the program’s most runs and largest margin of victory in a season opener since 2007.

Judd Ward led the offensive attack as he matched a career high in hits and runs, going 4-for-5 with four runs, two RBI and finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

Transfers Bryson Ware and Josh Hall went a combined 5-for-8 with three runs and five RBI in their Auburn debuts. Ware collected three hits and matched Rankin Woley with a team-high four RBI. Hall got the scoring started with a RBI triple and scored a pair of runs.