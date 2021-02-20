Troy, Auburn and Alabama baseball teams all win season openers

TROY – Orlando Ortiz ruck out 11 and walked none in his Friday night debut as Troy secured a 10-4 victory over Youngstown State on Opening Night at Riddle-Pace Field.
The Trojans improve to 5-1 in season-openers under head coach Mark Smartt.
Eight of nine Trojan starters recorded a hit, highlighted by Clay Stearns' 2-for-2 night at the plate with a two-run homer and a triple for a total of three RBIs. William Sullivan went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in the first inning and crushed his first-career home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth.
Kyle Mock finished 4-for-5 with an RBI, and was responsible for two of Troy's six doubles. Drew Frederic also posted a multi-hit game with a double in the second and an RBI single in the seventh.
Rigsby Mosley led off with a single before Dalton Sinquefield's double to right-center opened the scoring in the first inning. Sullivan's double scored Sinquefield before an Austin Garofalo sad fly brought home Sullivan.
Youngstown State answered in the top of the second on a two-run home run by Nick Caruso.
Five unanswered runs – two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth – by the Trojans gave Troy control of the contest before both squads plated a run in the seventh and eighth innings.
Ortiz notched the win on the mound after going six innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks. The junior allowed two runs and just three hits. Lance Johnson made his 94th appearance as a Trojan and struck out two of the four batters he faced to close the game.
Auburn 14, Presbyterian 3: After leading the nation in hitting during the shortened 2020 season, the Auburn offense picked up right where it left off as the No. 17 Tigers defeated Presbyterian 14-3 in the season opener at Plainsman Park Friday night.
The Tigers recorded the program’s most runs and largest margin of victory in a season opener since 2007.
Judd Ward led the offensive attack as he matched a career high in hits and runs, going 4-for-5 with four runs, two RBI and finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
Transfers Bryson Ware and Josh Hall went a combined 5-for-8 with three runs and five RBI in their Auburn debuts. Ware collected three hits and matched Rankin Woley with a team-high four RBI. Hall got the scoring started with a RBI triple and scored a pair of runs.
Closer-turned-starter Cody Greenhill (1-0, 3.60) made the first start of his collegiate career and earned the win in a 5.0-inning effort. The senior right-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with one walk and matched a career high with six strikeouts.
Brooks Fuller, Seb Thomas, Carson Swilling and Trace Bright threw an inning a piece and held Presbyterian scoreless in the final four frames.
The teams play the middle game of the three same series Saturday at 2 p.m. at Plainsman Park.
Alabama 10, McNeese State 6: Alabama baseball returned to the field for the first time in 11 months and opened the 2021 season with a 10-6 win over McNeese State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The win extended the Tide’s winning streak to 15 straight games in the month of February.
Sophomore Connor Prielipp (1-0) was impressive in his start. The left-hander tossed five scoreless frames, allowing only four hits while striking out eight. The outing extended Prielipp’s streak to 26.0 straight scoreless innings to begin his Crimson Tide career.
At the plate, the Crimson Tide was led by Drew Williamson with a team-high three hits, including a double, while adding three RBI and a run scored. Also posting multi-hit efforts were Sam Praytor and Peyton Wilson, with both notching their first home runs of the season. Praytor went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored while Wilson, who recorded his first career homer, finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs of his own from the leadoff spot.
Alabama is now 4-0 in season openers under head coach Brad Bohannon.