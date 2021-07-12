Troy's Cerny, 12 others with state ties taken in draft's first 10 rounds

Smith finished this season as Alabama’s leader in innings pitched (98.1) and strikeouts (113), a number that ranks third on the Tide’s single-season list for punch outs. He had a 3.84 earned run average. He finished with a 2-8 record as his offense averaged just 2.75 runs per 9.0 innings during his time on the mound in 2021.

Mobile’s Allen, who helped lead Mississippi State to this year’s NCAA title, was the next Alabama tie to be chosen as Miami Marlins picked the outfielder in the fourth round, the 118th overall pick. Allen hit .383 with 11 homers, 66 RBIs and 72 runs scored for the Bulldogs this past season.

Mississippi State MacLeod, a pitcher, was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the fifth round, the No. 159 overall pick. He played his high school ball at Huntsville High.

MacLeod went 6-6 with a 5.23 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings in 2021, helping the Bulldogs to the College World Series championship. He was MSU’s No. 2 starter much of the year behind Will Bednar, the No. 14 overall pick by the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Lee, a right-handed relief pitcher, was taken by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round (164 pick), becoming Alabama’s highest reliever chosen since 2014 when Thomas Burrows went in fourth round to the Seattle Mariners.