Turnovers a big problem for Alabama

Nate Oats didn’t mince words when declaring Alabama’s turnover habit “the biggest problem right now.”

His Crimson Tide are limping into Thursday’s SEC Tournament game ranked 320th of 350 Division I teams with 448 giveaways and the problem has only worsened recently. And like most of the issues facing this group, Oats said there isn’t much consistency behind the causes of this turnover spree.

The effect, however, is crystal clear.

In the seven games since recording a season-high 24 turnovers against Arkansas, opponents are scoring 26 percent of their points off possessions following those Crimson Tide miscues. Vanderbilt, one of the two teams Alabama could face Thursday night in the SEC second round, took the most advantage of those turnovers. It scored an eye-popping 44 percent or 32 of its 72 points off Alabama’s 18 giveaways Feb. 22.

Alabama (19-12) slipped away with a two-point win that night in Nashville but dropped its last two games when opponents capitalized on extra possessions.

Texas A&M had 10 steals in last Wednesday’s win over Alabama before LSU recorded 16 — tied for the most against an SEC team this season — in consecutive Crimson Tide losses. The Aggies scored 33 percent of its points off Alabama turnovers while LSU settled on 29 percent.

“Our offense isn’t giving our defense a chance,” Oats said Monday before heading to Tampa to play the winner of Wednesday’s night Vanderbilt and Georgia’s opening round game.

Live-ball turnovers, like the 16 at LSU, throws the whole ecosystem off balance since the defense is scrambling to cover fast-break situations and opposing defenses are then set for Alabama’s response from there.

“You start a whole circular deal,” Oats said. “Well, when you’re turning the ball over and they’re scoring layups and their defense is set again, it makes it harder on your offense. It makes it impossible on your defense.”

Alabama is 12th of 14 SEC teams with a negative-1.7 turnover margin after finishing the 2021 league championship season No. 5 at plus-1.4 last year. The Tide averaged 13.9 giveaways last year compared to the 14.9 this year. Conversely, it’s getting 13.2 opponent turnovers a game after taking 15.3 a year ago when defensive wizard Herbert Jones was a factor.

The Tide also locked down the lost turnovers when it mattered most, trimming its average to 12 lost per game in the six SEC and NCAA tournament outings.

“You can’t have guys who aren’t primary hall handlers turning it over as much as they are,” Oats said Monday. “We can’t have our primary ball handlers turning it over, either. A team as guard-oriented and as skilled as we are should be getting more like 12 turnovers, not double that, which we’ve been close to at times here.”

Point guard Jahvon Quinerly’s 93 turnovers (in 968 minutes played) top the list for Alabama followed by JD Davison’s 88 and Jaden Shackelford’s 62. Herbert Jones’ 93 turnovers (in 900 minutes played) were the most last year.

While the composition of the turnovers varied in recent weeks, Oats pointed specifically to some passes from the LSU game.

“A lot of them, we’re not getting the ball out of our hands quickly enough on some reads,” Oats said. “Teams are collapsing. LSU is a heavy collapse team. We showed multiple clips to our guys where there are five guys in the paint and they’re still trying to drive it through single gaps and getting stripped. We have to get it out of our hands a little earlier, get it moving.”

Other times, he doesn’t have an answer.

“We just threw the ball to the other team without being aggressive at all,” Oats said. “If you’re a high-major Division I basketball player, you’re not supposed to be doing that. Some of them we have to get the guys playing more aggressively, and then we have to get them to be better passers, get the ball out of their hands a little quicker.”