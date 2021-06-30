University of Alabama release NIL guidelines for athletes

Alabama athletics released guidelines for its athletes Tuesday two days before NIL laws go into affect to when UA athletes will be allowed to receive compensation for name, image and likeness.
A few of the notable guidelines for Crimson Tide athletes about NIL and compensation that UA stressed in its release:
Restrictions for UA employees: UA employees aren’t allowed to compensate or arrange compensation for current or prospective athletes.
NIL compensation can’t be used in recruiting: Compensation can’t be exchanged for someone to attend or compete for Alabama.
Several forms allowed: Compensation for NIL can be money, goods or services.
Time limit: Contracts are not allowed to go past an athlete’s time with the Crimson Tide.
Professional representation limited to NIL: Athletes can have professional representation help in arranging opportunities to get compensated for NIL, but those representatives can’t be involved in anything past NIL, such as future professional contracts or negotiations.
Full disclosure: Athletes have to share agreements with UA.
Alabama also completed an FAQ section about NIL guidelines.
Some of the important takeaways:
Boosters and fans can use an athlete’s NIL in exchange for compensation, as long as it doesn’t break any restrictions in Alabama law.
Boosters, fans and employees can’t give any compensation to prospective athletes (recruits).
Athletes can’t get compensation for how they perform on the field.
Athletes can’t receive compensation or endorsements from tobacco companies, alcoholic beverage companies, sellers or distributors of controlled substances, adult or entertainment businesses, or any company that promotes gambling such as a casino.
Alabama can stop an athlete from receiving compensation from a company that “in the reasonable and good faith judgment of UA, negatively impacts or reflects adversely on UA.”
Most of the use of an athlete’s NIL won’t include anything to do with Alabama athletics. The university’s registered or licensed marks, logos, verbiage or designs aren’t allowed to be used unless the school gives consent.
Compensation for athletes has to be within market value.