Veteran Tide basketball assistant coach Bostick passes away

John Bostick, who served as an assistant basketball coach for C.M. Newton and Wimp Sanderson at the University of Alabama during his 32-year coaching career, died on Saturday.

”He was a great athlete, an outstanding coach and a great person,” Sanderson, who confirmed that Bostick had passed away. “I sat next to him on the bench for many years with C.M. and he was my assistant for a year before he followed C.M. to Vanderbilt.

”He did an excellent job. He took pride in everything he did.”

Sanderson said that Bostick had recently been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19

A native of Winfield, Bostick was part of the Pirates’ 1952 Alabama state championship team under renowned coach Estes Hudson. He went on to play at Florence State (now the University of North Alabama) and is a member of the UNA Sports Hall of Fame.