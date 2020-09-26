Waddle time arrives in Bama win over Missouri

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. --- Alabama’s 21 unanswered points in the first 15 minutes, 23 seconds of the game began a convincing 38-19 win over Missouri.

Here are three things we learned from the game.

Waddle’s time is now

Junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle knew this was his season to break out. After two seasons of playing behind Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, he would be the primary threat to pair with DeVonta Smith.

He did his best to prepare for a new set of responsibilities. The early returns were convincing.

Waddle exited the game with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. The seven catches were a career high and the 134 yards were four yards shy of tying his current career high, set in 2018 against Louisiana-Lafayette.

Waddle did not get a chance to return a kick or punt — where he made his biggest impact last year — but one game was enough to show Waddle won’t have to wait for kicks and punts to make his presence known. Waddle, after all, was the target of 10 of Alabama’s 32 pass attempts.

Alabama is using its tight end depth