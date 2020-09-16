Waddle to see an expanded role at wide receiver for Tide

“I think we don’t try to learn a certain position. We try to learn a concept, so you’re not just out there — you don’t really know where you’re going to be based on the concepts,” Waddle said. “You’ve got to learn every concept. We try to learn that way.”

It would stand to reason Waddle has some adjusting to do as a returner, as well.

It’s easy to make the case for Waddle as the nation’s best return man last season. He was one of just two players last year to return both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown; He also became the first player since 2014 to amass at least five punt returns of more than 40 yards, and his 487 punt return yards was the most by any FBS player since 2013.

He is now proven as the kind of player who some kicking units would rather avoid, or at the very least present with different kicks to limit return potential. Waddle prepares for alternative kicks, but doesn’t believe he’ll be completely avoided as a returner.

“Well, you gotta expect alternative kicks and different kinds of kicks, but I do expect teams to kick it to me, just based on field position and not trying to give up too much field position, so you kind of have to kick it,” Waddle said.