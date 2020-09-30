Walk-on Johnson now starting punter at Alabama

“Once Sam recognized what he could do, Sam really sold out to getting it done,” Bell said.

Sam Johnson matured immediately. He was engaged in football and his teammates again; he found ways to help the team outside of his punting routine, like snapping for the team’s 7-on-7 drills.

“I cannot tell you how many footballs we have kicked and busted, over kicked at times,” Chris Johnson said.

To the point that Sam Johnson spent most of his senior year injured. Bell said Big Ten, SEC and ACC schools visited regularly to see Sam Johnson, and he kicked for a lot of them. In kicking every day in training and at times taking on extra kicking sessions to vie for a scholarship offer from coaches, Johnson suffered a strained quad.

He toughed it out to punt at Alabama’s camp, where he won the competition among punters. But the damage done cost him other camp visits he was going to make, including some where coaching staffs suggested if he punted the same way he punted at previous camps, he would receive a scholarship offer.

UA had always been Sam Johnson’s dream, but he also developed good relationships with other coaching staffs. Had one of them offered Sam a scholarship, Chris Johnson isn’t sure what Sam would have done.