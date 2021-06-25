Was 2020-21 the best Tide sports year ever?

With spring sports still to be tallied, Alabama entered this year’s final stretch No. 7 in these standings. That’s up from a No. 31 finish in 2018-19 the last year the standings were finalized after the pandemic wiped out last year’s competition. The best Alabama finish of the past decade in the Directors Cup was No. 14 in 2018, only the second time it cracked the top 20.

This year, No. 7 and that doesn’t include a few spring sports that made a dent.

Softball will score considerable points with a No. 3 finish in the polls. Men’s track was 13th while the women had their best finish since 1987. The fourth-place finish in Eugene will bring another bump from the 2012 total when the Tide finished 40th.

A few other teams had historic moments woven into the fabric of the year.

Mercy Chelangat won the school’s first individual NCAA in March. The No. 8 team finish for the women’s team was the second-best in program history after getting sixth in 1988. The second-place finish at the SEC meet was the best since 1994.