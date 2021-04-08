Watson, Svoboda filling roles on Alabama coaching staff

Nick Saban is dealing with something that he has never faced in his coaching career.

When Alabama football lost special teams coordinator and tight end coach Jay Graham less than two months into his tenure, the Crimson Tide was forced to start spring practice without a full staff.

Saban named Special Assistant Todd Watson the interim coordinator while another search was conducted.

“We’re probably a lot more flexible now when it comes to coaches because last year we had guys in and out,” said Saban. “Todd (Watson) has done a good job of stepping up and helping us get through the spring.”

Watson was initially hired to help with high school relations and assist with offensive and special teams preparation, but Saban says that he has not missed a beat.

Watson joined the staff at Alabama in February after three years at Tennessee, where he served as the Director of Football Operations and the Director of Football Programming.

With the addition of new special teams coordinator and tight end coach Drew Svoboda, Saban has initiated a transition of power.