Watson, Svoboda filling roles on Alabama coaching staff

Nick Saban is dealing with something that he has never faced in his coaching career.
When Alabama football lost special teams coordinator and tight end coach Jay Graham less than two months into his tenure, the Crimson Tide was forced to start spring practice without a full staff.
Saban named Special Assistant Todd Watson the interim coordinator while another search was conducted.
“We’re probably a lot more flexible now when it comes to coaches because last year we had guys in and out,” said Saban. “Todd (Watson) has done a good job of stepping up and helping us get through the spring.”
Watson was initially hired to help with high school relations and assist with offensive and special teams preparation, but Saban says that he has not missed a beat.
Watson joined the staff at Alabama in February after three years at Tennessee, where he served as the Director of Football Operations and the Director of Football Programming.
With the addition of new special teams coordinator and tight end coach Drew Svoboda, Saban has initiated a transition of power.
“We’re not going to throw him out there in front of the players,” said Saban. “He’s learning our system. He’s learning our scheme and he’s actually having input in the meetings.”
The staff will continue to work on the transition of power on special teams and at the tight end spot throughout the spring and into the summer.
Svoboda comes to Alabama after three years coaching special teams at Rice and one spring as the special teams coordinator at Memphis.
Before coaching in the college ranks, Svoboda was on the Board of Directors for the Texas High School Coaches Association.
“He knows a lot of people in Texas, which we thought was very, very important,” said Saban.