What Alabama needs to fix before Arkansas game

An eventful two Saturdays opened the 2022 football season — one that confirmed the preseason hype and another that threw everything into question.

After a 55-0 dogwalk of Utah State and a 20-19 escape from Texas, the Alabama Crimson Tide is home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday before Vanderbilt visits next week.

As usual in these games, it will be a lot more about fine tuning the machine these next two weeks before heading to No. 10 Arkansas.

Before flying to Fayetteville, there are a few key things that need correcting. Let’s take a look at those issues before getting to the positive side of starting 2-0.

O-line consistencyThe preseason talk surrounding the Alabama offensive line was largely positive. There was an energetic new coach in Eric Wolford stepping in after a relatively disappointing 2021 season up front.

Mixed reviews exit the opening two acts of this season. Bryce Young has been sacked three times and the interior of the line hasn’t found its stride.

“I think the offensive line as a whole has to play a little more physical,” Nick Saban said Monday. “We have to have better movement, we have to have better diversity in the running game. We have to be able to execute more consistently, fundamental techniques.”

Saban teams were always known for the ability to control the point of attack so this group still has work before returning to 2020 form.

Turnover production

Of the 131 FBS teams, only eight have yet to create a turnover to date. Two of the top three teams in the rankings are among those eight in Alabama and Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide was 30th nationally last year creating 21 takeaways (six fumbles recovered and 15 interceptions). Utah State fumbled three times without a giveaway while Texas never put the ball on the ground. In the passing game, there haven’t been any near-miss interceptions.

This hasn’t been lost on the Crimson Tide defense.

“It’s discussed a lot,” Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young said. “I think that’s something that we got to focus on more. I think that’s something we might have to be more intentional about, just in practice at times.

“We do a turnover circuit every single day and it’s something we take pride in and something that we know we’ve been known for in the past. So it’s something that bothers us and something that we really have to concentrate on going forward.”

Downfield passing

It’s been discussed before and will be again. In two games, the longest passing play was a 23-yarder to freshman Kobe Prentice. It was a ball thrown 10 yards downfield when two Utah State defensive backs busted an assignment.

A year ago, Alabama had seven passes gain 25-plus yards in the first two games of the season. In total, Alabama’s averaging 9.14 yards per catch this year compared to 12.9 through two games last year against Miami and Mercer.

“We didn’t play fast and do as good a job in terms of, but I do think that in the fourth quarter we sort of came of age a little bit,” Saban said of the WR play against Texas. “Played faster, made plays, spread ‘em out a little bit more. Did a little better job, you know, in giving them a chance and they took advantage of it. So, I saw some maturation in the fourth quarter with those guys playing with confidence and making plays.”

Led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, Alabama’s passing offense is ranked 65th nationally averaging 247.0 yards per game.

Penalties

When you’re ranked 126 of 131 teams, it’s a problem. Alabama went from committing one first-half infraction against Utah State to coming one short of the school record with 15 at Texas.

Third-down offense

This is a byproduct of the last few issues but Alabama has converted just 11 of 25 attempts (44%) at third downs. That’s good for 53rd in the nation.

The Crimson Tide finished last year No. 3 converting 52.02% of its opportunities.

At Texas, the success rate was 5 of 15. Even in the fourth quarter when the offense came to life, it was just 1-for-4.

Looking on the bright side

Run defense

Texas’ Bijan Robinson entered Saturday as one of the most celebrated running backs in the nation. Almost lost in the shuffle was the fact he ran for just 57 yards on 21 attempts (2.7 average).

That stat line included his third-most carries in three seasons and his second-lowest average carry. Only a 2.5-yard average against Baylor (17 carries, 43 yards) was lower.

“The first thing we talk about as a defensive line is stopping the run,” Byron Young said. “We always focus on that. And then they say you gotta earn the right to rush the passer. So every single week we focus on staying in our gaps. We talk about the runs that they might run, whether it’s gap scheme or zone scheme so just being focused throughout the week on stopping the run.”

Alabama is No. 22 nationally in run defense by allowing 79.0 yards per game.

Red zone offense

Alabama’s offense wasn’t great between the 20s on Saturday but has been efficient inside them so far. The Tide is 10-for-10 scoring when entering the red zone with eight touchdowns and two field goals. Only five of the 36 teams with 100% red zone conversion rates have been inside the 20 more than Alabama.

Big-play run game

While the offensive line has had consistency issues, it has contributed to a few big hits on the ground. Alabama is tied for the national lead with three running plays covering 50-plus yards. That ties Air Force that’s thrown the fewest passes nationally with 11.

One of those big plays was a Young scramble but two came on conventional runs by Alabama tailbacks. The 81-yard touchdown run by Jase McClellan at Texas was the longest since Bo Scarbrough broke an 85-yarder at Tennessee in 2016.

Jahmyr Gibbs also added a 63-yarder on the first play of the second half against Utah State.

Third-down defense

While the Alabama offense hasn’t been as sharp on third downs, its opponents have been even worse. They are just 6-for-29 in those moments or 20.69%. That puts Alabama at No. 10 nationally in third-down defense.

Texas was just 3-for-12, a big reason it had to settle for field goals and allow Alabama to hang around until the offense got back on track.