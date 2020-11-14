What does cancelation of game mean for Alabama?

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama's was supposed to play LSU Saturday, but the game was postponed because of COVID issues with the Tigers. There’s no word yet on if there's a way to reschedule.

So what does the cancellation means?

If this happened, for instance, to one of Alabama’s first three games, there would have been little to no fallout. But since COVID-19 first impacts Alabama’s football schedule in mid-November, it could reverberate through the rest of UA’s season.

Double bye week

For the first time since 1978, Alabama will go two consecutive regular-season weeks without a game. That season, it played LSU on Nov. 11 at Legion Field and did not play again until Dec. 2 in the Iron Bowl, also at Legion Field. The Tide won both games, and a month later beat Penn State in the Sugar Bowl to win the national championship.

From a health perspective, it comes with good timing for the Crimson Tide. Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray has missed the last three games with an elbow injury, which coach Nick Saban said would be reevaluated after the open week. The hope was that Ray would be able to play against LSU, but now he has another week to heal before next Saturday’s game against Kentucky.