What made Alabama coach Nick Saban go on a rant ahead of game with Mercer

"Then it was hot yesterday," Saban continued, "so, we’ve got every external factor in the world that is affecting our ability to maintain intensity and play the way we need to play and practice the way we need to practice to improve.

"The scoreboard affects us, who we’re playing affects us, the heat affects us, the media and what you guys write everyday affects us. So, to me we’ve got to prove that we can play and maintain intensity for 60 minutes in the game, execute and do our job, finish games, finish plays and do things the way we’re supposed to do it."

As far as how the leadership responds to the lackluster practice, that is something he'll have to see, Saban said. He added that he wants to know if "people care enough to understand what we have to do to maintain our intensity for 60 minutes in the game."

Saban noted that there are some guys doing the right thing and setting a good example, but not all are. Some, however, need to better understand what it takes to practice and prepare, Saban said.

"Some people have the idea that exertion through the course of the week some kind of way impairs your ability to play on Saturday," Saban said. "But really, you gotta have exertion through the week to be ready to play on Saturday."