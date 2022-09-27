What makes Alabama reunion with former 5-star LB Drew Sanders unique

Alabama will find itself in a unique spot Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Looking across the field and seeing a former Crimson Tide player on the opposing sideline won’t be weird at this point in the transfer portal era. It had 17 players from last year’s team jump back into the pool, but the face they’ll see amid Arkansas’ sea of crimson Saturday isn’t like the others.

It’s not just that Drew Sanders was a five-star prospect when he came to Alabama. Others like him have left previously.

Sanders is different because he has the potential to do real damage in his reunion game. Alabama’s seen former players in starting roles like offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy at Tennessee or tackle Scott Lashley at Mississippi State.

Not only is Sanders starting in Fayetteville, he’s seen his stock explode. Now projected as a first-round draft pick, Sanders leads the nation with 5.5 sacks in his first four games in the slightly different shade of crimson jersey.

Sanders’ journey at Alabama began as a member of the highly-rated 2020 signing class. Twice a special teams player of the week as a freshman, a pair of injuries pushed Sanders into and out of a starting job last fall. Christopher Allen’s season-ending injury in the 2021 opener pushed Sanders into the starting outside linebacker job opposite Will Anderson.

But he then broke his hand against Ole Miss and a classic Wally Pipp changed the course of two teams. Five-star freshman Dallas Turner got Sanders’ starting job and never gave it back. Sanders entered the transfer portal in the mass exodus after Alabama’s national title-game loss to Georgia and landed at Arkansas just a few days later.

With so much talent at outside linebacker, a transfer seemed reasonable. What’s interesting, though, is the fact Sanders liked Arkansas because it offered an opportunity to move to a stand-up spot at middle linebacker. Alabama also lost a starting middle linebacker in Christian Harris to the NFL so there was conceivably a spot there.

Nick Saban gave two relatively short answers to questions about Sanders on Monday including one about the potential he had to move to middle linebacker.

“That was probably what we were going to do, but never worked out,” Saban said. “It is what it is. It’s good for him that he can play both positions and that he’s doing well.”

Ultimately, another player who initially entered the portal who won that job in Jaylen Moody. And while the redshirt senior has played well next to Henry To’o To’o, he hasn’t had the breakout season Sanders is enjoying in Fayetteville.

Sanders’ 31 stops are second only to fellow linebacker Bumper Pool but his 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two quarterback hurries set him apart. His combination of speed, instinct and strength led to defensive highlight-reel moments in the Razorbacks’ 3-1 start.

His 5.5 sacks are a big reason Arkansas leads the nation in that team stat. Its 20.0 total sacks are four better than the next-highest total with 6.0 coming against South Carolina and 8.0 a week later against Missouri State.

Alabama right tackle JC Latham said he was always impressed with Sanders’ athleticism while facing him in camp last August.

“So I know a little bit about him,” Latham said. “And we did get a chance to watch a little bit of the Texas A&M game, so we’ve seen how he plays. He plays really physical, and he’s got a nose for the football, so he really like to go for the ball. It’ll be a great matchup.”

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said they’re not going to make too much of the Sanders-versus-Alabama thing.

“I would assume for him it would be somewhat some familiarity with what Alabama is doing,” Pittman told reporters Monday in Fayetteville. “There’s got to be something in there. We’ll try to downplay that as much, because just about shedding blocks and tackling and doing his assignment.

“Obviously it’s different because you know people. In high school you probably knew each other too if they placed close rivalry games and things.”