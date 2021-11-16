What makes Alabama wide receivers combo unique

“I think we just help one another,” Metchie said Monday. “We just go out there and play and we just help one another. Help him get open. He helps me get open. We just complement each other’s game.”

Through 10 games, Williams’ 1,028 receiving yards is No. 9 among best seasons in school history and currently 10th in the country this season.

Metchie’s 67 catches are tied for No. 9 in single-season school records and are 16th nationally in 2021.

The theme of the passes thrown his way wasn’t lost on Metchie when asked about it Oct. 19.

“Yeah, I guess from the beginning of the season I’ve been getting a lot of shorter routes,” Metchie said. “A lot of bubbles. I guess that’s just the role that I have to play. Going week-to-week whatever our game plan is, whatever the role I need to play is, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Of Williams’ 51 catches, 54.9% went for first downs compared to 40.3% of Metchie’s 67.